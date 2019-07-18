Biz News: Surf City high-rise business complex is sold for $97 million

Ocean Plaza, an office and retail complex in Huntington Beach, was sold recently for $97.25 million, according to a news release.

Onni Group, a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that also is redeveloping the Los Angeles Times’ former downtown headquarters, bought the 8.6-acre Ocean Plaza property at 17011 Beach Blvd. from Los Angeles-based Decron Properties, which acquired it in 2006. The site contains a 14-story, 207,645-square-foot office building, five additional buildings with a total of 108,785 square feet of retail space, and a six-level parking garage.

The office tower was built in 1985.

Free barbecue at Newport Beach chamber Friday

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will host an evening of free barbecue and drinks at its offices from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Visitors can partake of Newport Rib Co. food, beer and wine. No RSVPs are needed. Parking will be validated.

The chamber is at 4343 Von Karman Ave.

Balboa Bay Resort hosts wine luncheon

The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach will host its Women Wine & Fashion Luncheon on Friday.

The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., features food and wine pairings. Tickets are $75 and are available at balboabayresort.com (search under the “Local events” tab).

The resort is at 1221 W. Coast Hwy.

Young dancer and actress to be part of South Coast Plaza event

The Abercrombie Kids store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will partner with Nickelodeon to present a “Back 2 School Bash” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday featuring 13-year-old dancer, actress and YouTube personality Nicole Laeno.

Nicole will participate in a do-it-yourself denim presentation.

Abercrombie Kids is on the mall’s Level 1 at Carousel Court. For more information, call (714) 432-1330.

Costa Mesa chamber to present small-business advice session

The Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce will host a small-business summit Tuesday designed to help owners grow their businesses with U.S. Small Business Administration programs.

The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the chamber, 1700 Adams Ave. Admission is free.

For more information, call (714) 885-9090.

Elysewalker to open new store in Newport

Towne by Elysewalker, a men’s and women’s clothing and accessories store, is scheduled to open Aug. 1 in Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village.

A news release said Towne captures “casual California cool, effortless style dressing with a focus on luxury basics.”

The store will be at 3444 Via Lido.

Newport Beach firm finishes record Nevada land buy

A Newport Beach-based real estate investment and development firm has bought more than 4,000 acres of land in Fernley, Nev., near Reno.

Mark IV Capital’s $45-million acquisition is the second-largest industrial land transaction in Nevada history, according to the Northern Nevada Business View. It includes an area known as the Crossroads Commerce Center.

H.B. commercial center anchored by Sprouts is sold

A Huntington Beach commercial center owned by a private investor in Newport Beach has been sold for $4.1 million, according to a news release.

The property at 6946-6968 Warner Ave., built in 1973 and anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, contains 8,600 square feet of retail space. The buyer was a private investor from San Diego.

Fitness studios host fundraising for Miracles for Kids

Area locations of Club Pilates and StretchLab are hosting fundraising efforts through July to benefit Miracles for Kids, a Tustin-based nonprofit that helps families with critically ill children.

Club Pilates has locations in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. StretchLab has a studio in Costa Mesa.

For more information, visit miraclesforkids.org/clubpilates and miraclesforkids.org/stretchlab.

Newport firm acquires Georgia and Texas properties

Bixby Land Co., a Newport Beach-based investor, recently acquired two industrial properties in Georgia and Texas. The sale prices were not disclosed.

The Georgia sites are the Graham Logistics Center in Fairburn and Royal 85 Business Center in Union City, according to a news release. The Texas site is the Parkway Logistics Center in Grand Prairie.

