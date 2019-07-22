Small boats provide big fun in Flight of Newport Beach regatta

1/11
Skipper Randall Hause and crew sail aboard Second Wind in the Harbor 20 sailboat division of the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta on Sunday in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)
Laser sailboats were part of the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach sailboat race Sunday in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)
Harbor 20s navigate Newport Harbor on Sunday in the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta. (Susan Hoffman)
Harbor 20s collide in heavy traffic Sunday in Newport Harbor as they compete in the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta. (Susan Hoffman)
Peter and Debra Haynes sail in Newport Harbor in Sunday’s 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta. (Susan Hoffman)
Harbor 20 sailboats compete in busy Newport Harbor on Sunday during the 84th Flight of Newport Beach regatta. (Susan Hoffman)
Andrew Mather races his Laser sailboat in the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta Sunday in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)
Laser boats sail in Newport Harbor during the Flight of Newport Beach regatta Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Boats compete Sunday in the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)
Skipper Carolyn Smith, left, and Lauren Hampton race Safe Harbor as part of the Harbor 20 sailboat division in the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach regatta Sunday in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)
Phil Gautschi races his Laser sailboat in Newport Harbor during Sunday’s Flight of Newport Beach regatta. (Susan Hoffman)
The 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach sailboat regatta drew sailors of all ages to Newport Harbor on Sunday.
The event, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Balboa Yacht Club, featured racers in Laser and Harbor 20 divisions.