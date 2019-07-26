Vacant Eastside lot could be reborn as Costa Mesa’s next park

A vacant lot carpeted with weeds peeking over its perimeter fence could be transformed into Costa Mesa’s next children’s playground.

The corner lot, on county-owned land at University Drive and Santa Ana Avenue, stands out from the tidy environs of the Eastside residential neighborhood in which it is situated and floods when it rains. Neighbors circulated a petition last year pitching a makeover to the county.

Orange County officials took notice and agreed to spend about $1.9 million to create a park on the parcel, largely using revenues from the state gas tax. Once completed, the park would remain county-owned but Costa Mesa would take over maintenance — estimated to cost about $12,000 a year — pending City Council approval.

The Costa Mesa Parks, Arts & Community Services Commission voted 6-0 Thursday to recommend moving ahead with the project. Commissioner Kelli Frager recused herself, as she lives near the property.

Advertisement

“This is a great example of what we can do in our little corners that we’ve got throughout the city that we don’t necessarily have enough of, but that we need a lot more of,” said Commissioner Sara Fahy.

The corner suffers from poor drainage and a lack of crosswalks on all four sides, said Melissa Pasa, an OC Public Works civil engineer assistant and project manager for the proposed park.

“Last, but not least, the vacant parcel is not necessarily appealing to the eye and it’s pretty underutilized,” she said.

A community survey found strongest support for a “tot lot” playground over a passive “wellness park,” dog park or community garden at the corner. The city would lead the park’s naming efforts.

Advertisement

The park would have a climbing structure and slide on rubberized surfaces, picnic tables, native landscaping, slotted fencing and two gated entrances. Shade structures would keep the playground equipment cool and red curbs would maintain a line of sight into the park for security. The project also would improve drainage by moving entries to the storm sewer.

Should the City Council sign off, construction could start in January and finish in June.

The council is expected to take up the matter in September.