2 men arraigned on murder charges in shooting death at H.B. apartment complex; one pleads not guilty

One of the men charged with killing 23-year-old Cameron High at a Huntington Beach apartment complex earlier this month has pleaded not guilty in connection with the slaying, court records show.

Patrick Michael Jones, 35, of Huntington Beach pleaded not guilty Friday to one felony count of murder, according to court records. He is scheduled back in court Monday.

A second defendant — Cassey Delgado Alatorre, 28, of Anaheim — was arraigned Friday on one count of felony murder, with a sentencing enhancement for discharging a firearm causing death, but did not enter a plea, court records show. He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 16.

Early in the morning of July 1, Huntington Beach police responded to a report of a gunshot at the Breakwater Apartments at 16761 Viewpoint Lane, about a block west of Beach Boulevard near Terry Drive. There, officers found a man — later identified as High — dead from a gunshot wound.

High, a native of upstate New York, moved to Huntington Beach in early 2015, according to relatives. His mother, Connie Mcintosh, told the Daily Pilot that he moved to California in hopes of going back to school to study marine biology.



Both defendants remain in custody at Orange County Jail. Bail is set at $1.2 million for Alatorre and $1.005 million for Jones, jail records show.

