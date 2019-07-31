Three people extracted from vehicle after it crashes into a road median in Newport Beach

Three people were extracted from a vehicle that crashed into a roadway median in Newport Beach Wednesday, according to authorities.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Newport Beach Fire Department responded to the area of East Coast Highway and Narcissus Avenue where a dark blue car was lodged against a tree in the median.

Responders stabilized the vehicle before extracting three occupants, according to Fire Department spokesman Kevin Tiscareno.

It’s unclear whether any of the three were taken to a hospital and their conditions were unknown as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The emergency response slowed down traffic, but didn’t cause any roadway closures in the area, Newport Beach police said.

