Audi Fletcher Jones dealership to replace former Ganahl lumberyard in Costa Mesa

Audi Fletcher Jones can rev up its plans to build a new automotive sales and service center on the former Ganahl Lumber site in Costa Mesa, the city Planning Commission decided Monday.

On a 5-0 vote, with members Kedarious Colbert and Jenna Tourje absent, the commission approved Fletcher Jones’ applications to demolish the old lumberyard at 1275 Bristol St. and build a new two-story, 51,000-square-foot dealership on the site.

The commission’s decision is final unless appealed to the City Council.

The demo will take down more than 55,000 square feet of existing buildings and sheds on the roughly 5-acre site. The property, easily visible at the juncture of the 55 and 73 freeways, was the lumber company’s home for 20 years before it relocated up the street last year.

At around the same time, Audi Fletcher Jones moved into Costa Mesa from Newport Beach. The dealership took up temporary residence at the former Bristol Street Autoplex strip mall, about half a mile to the southeast, with an eye on the Ganahl site — where it already keeps up to 150 overflow inventory cars.

Fletcher Jones proposes 343 onsite parking spaces at its new dealership, which covers vehicle display and inventory in addition to customer and employee parking.

JWA parking agreement

On a separate, but related note, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a license agreement with Fletcher Jones Motorcars on Tuesday to rent a 125,000-square-foot portion of a parking lot from John Wayne Airport.

The airport is expected to collect $840,000 from Fletcher Jones over the next 12 months for allowing the lot to be used for car storage while construction is underway at the new Bristol Street dealership. The agreement can be extended on a month-to-month basis if needed and the revenue will be absorbed into the airport’s general fund.

The parking lot at 1512 Main St. in Irvine, just north of the 405 Freeway, is underutilized as a rental car overflow lot and the agreement isn’t expected to impact current operations, according to a county staff report.

Dealership employees will be required to keep the storage lot safe, clean, trash-free and in a sanitary condition during the licensing period.

Hillary Davis is a Daily Pilot staff writer. Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.