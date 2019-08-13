Biz News: Man who sued Hooters alleging sexual harassment reaches settlement

One of two men who alleged in a lawsuit that they were sexually harassed while working for Hooters at its Costa Mesa location and elsewhere has reached a settlement with the restaurant chain.

In court papers filed last month in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Hooters attorneys stated that the part of the case filed by Scott Peterson was resolved. No terms were disclosed.

The other plaintiff, Paul “PJ” Cagnina, obtained a settlement in May 2017. The terms in his portion of the case also were not revealed.

The suit was filed in March 2016 against the company and the men’s male former boss and sought unspecified damages, as well as a court order directing Hooters to stop allowing sexual harassment and retaliation in the workplace. Cagnina and Peterson claimed they were repeatedly humiliated and belittled in front of their colleagues at several Hooters locations in California, including Costa Mesa, downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

Hooters lawyers stated in their court papers that the company has a strict written policy forbidding sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. The attorneys denied that the plaintiffs suffered damages.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Laguna Business Club hosts playhouse artistic director Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club will welcome Ann Wareham, artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse, to give a behind-the-scenes look at the playhouse during the club’s monthly networking breakfast.

Wareham, who worked for 27 years at the Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, joined the Laguna Playhouse in 2010 and assumed the role of artistic director a year later.

Thursday’s meeting will begin with a breakfast buffet and networking roundtable at 7:30 a.m. at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-club members are welcome to attend for a $20 fee.

For more information, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.