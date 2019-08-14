Political Landscape: Democratic presidential candidates forum set for Segerstrom Center

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa is scheduled to host a Democratic presidential candidates forum at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

The AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Victory Fund and Asian Americans Rising PAC will present the event for the first time.

The AAPI Victory Fund said this week that candidates Tulsi Gabbard, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang have accepted invitations to attend and that it hoped to announce more soon.

Tickets are on sale for $25 to $500 at scfta.org/events/2019/a-democratic-presidential-forum.

For more information, call (714) 556-2787.

You smell that?

At around the time the Newport Beach City Council was preparing to issue a round of approvals for a proposed senior-living facility Tuesday night, a pungent odor swirled in from the patio and filled the cavernous council chamber at City Hall.

It was the unmistakable smell of something that’s legal in California for medicinal and recreational purposes but not usually part of City Council meetings.

Yes, someone apparently was smoking marijuana outside the meeting, and the scent filled the room.

The council went on with its business without skipping a beat, but police who regularly provide security noticed. Police Chief Jon Lewis and an officer went outside to investigate and returned a few minutes later as the odor dissipated.

The Police Department’s daily blotter says police “assisted” at a “community relations event” at City Hall shortly after 9 p.m., around the time of the not-so-mysterious aroma.