Around Town: Jackson Browne, ‘Star Wars’ headline upcoming Pacific Amphitheatre concerts

Over the next week, the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa will feature performances from Jackson Browne, a Pacific Symphony “Star Wars” concert, the Mighty O.A.R. and Ramon Ayala.

Browne will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $50 to $90.

The Pacific Symphony’s show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $25 to $99.

The Mighty O.A.R. will play with American Authors and Rozzi from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $60.

Ayala will perform with Banda Machos from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22. Tickets range from $38 to $73.

For more information, visit pacamp.com.

Pacific Wine and Food Classic returns this weekend in Newport Beach

Guests line up for cocktails during the 2017 Pacific Wine and Food Classic. This year's event is Saturday and Sunday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach. (File Photo)

The Pacific Wine and Food Classic will feature cuisine from top local chefs during its run Saturday and Sunday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive in Newport Beach.

For more information and tickets for the main event, visit bit.ly/2K0OIGN.

An after party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Back Bay Bistro, also at 1131 Back Bay Drive.

That event will include a 1980s-themed concert headlined by Groove Kitty.

For more information on the party, head to visitnewportbeach.com.

Professional athletes to duke it out in footvolley in Huntington Beach

Victor Martins competes in footvolley in 2015 in Huntington Beach. (File Photo)

The California Footvolley Tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Huntington City Beach, 325 Pacific Coast Hwy.

The free sporting event, which combines beach volleyball and soccer, will feature professional footvolley players from around the world.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Mi89QV.

Skimboard competition coming to Laguna Beach

The Vic, the longest-running skimboarding competition in the sport, will feature top professionals during its run Saturday and Sunday at Aliso Beach Park, 31131 Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.

The competition, sponsored by Victoria Skimboards, is part of the United Skim Tour.

For more information, visit bit.ly/31Gaysw.

Divine Mercy Conference comes to Newport Beach

Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry will present a Divine Mercy Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive in Newport Beach.

Featured speakers include Deacon Steve Greco, the Rev. Tim Peters, Alexis Walkenstein and Annette Hills.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 at spiritfilledhearts.org.

Newport Beach nature event to focus on insect behavior and physiology

A family-friendly trek for bugs through the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The free event will feature a tour and discussion of the land and the insects that inhabit it.

Visitors will meet at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive in Newport Beach.

For more information, visit letsgooutside.org/activities.

Festival of Arts presents 11th annual fashion show Sunday

Mary Schmidt models artist Richard Moren’s dress made of 1,600 lottery tickets worth $4,800, folded origami-style to create the illusion of a field of blossoms, at the Festival of Arts fashion show in 2017. (File Photo)

The 11th annual Festival of Arts fashion show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The show features work from designers who use only recycled, reclaimed and reused materials. Each will be judged in a format similar to television’s “Project Runway.”

Film production designer Nelson Coates — who worked on “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Fifty Shades Freed,” “Flight” and “The Proposal”— will host the show.

The event costs $25.

For more information, visit foapom.com.

Free kids crafts event slated for Newport Beach

A free kids crafts event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive in Newport Beach.

For more information about Crafty Kids Sunday, visit letsgooutside.org/activities.

Huntington Beach music festival canceled

On the Water — a music festival scheduled for Oct. 12-13 at Huntington State Beach — has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to the event’s website.

“Front Gate Tickets will be issuing refunds to all fans who purchased a ticket,” the website states. “The refund will be credited to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.”

Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads and 311 had been among the bands slated to perform.

This is the second music festival at Huntington State Beach to be canceled this year. The other was the Like Totally Festival , which was originally scheduled for May.

UC Irvine tops Money’s best colleges rankings

UC Irvine claimed the top spot in the latest Money.com list of the nation’s best colleges.

According to Money.com, UCI is “among the world’s most-respected research institutions” and “about 85% of freshmen go on to graduate within six years, which Money found is about 29% higher than the average for schools with similar student bodies.”

“From there, the typical Anteater’s early career earnings come in at about $57,700, according to PayScale, which is nearly 14% more than alums of comparable colleges,” the publication wrote.

UCI is the first public university to earn the publication’s No. 1 ranking, according to a news release.

“This latest recognition of our national leadership in combining outstanding academics with outstanding value is testament to the concerted efforts of our faculty, staff, students and supporters,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “It is our mission and our privilege to ensure that a world-class education is available to talented and ambitious students of all backgrounds and circumstances.”

Grand reopening scheduled for Westmont Elementary

The Ocean View School District will hold a grand reopening for the remodeled Westmont Elementary Visual and Performing Arts Academy at 10 a.m. Aug. 22.

The event will feature guest speakers and guided tours of the new facility.

The infrastructure of the whole school has been redone, with new rooms for dance, band and art, as well as a multi-purpose room with renovated stage lighting, curtains and seating.

The school is at 8251 Heil Ave. in Westminster.

Laguna Beach event to include beer, wine, barbecue and stargazing

Live music, craft beer, whiske y and stargazing will be featured at a Laguna Beach event Aug. 22.

A Day and Night in the Canyon will immerse guests in the world of camping during its run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ranch at Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Hwy.

The event will be divided into day and night programs. From 11 a.m. to sunset, visitors can take in barbecue, beer, wine, whiske y, live music and garden tours. Tickets for that cost $75 for adults and $25 for children.

The night program will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and include wine, beer, stargazing and a National Geographic movie. Tickets are $150 per person.

Proceeds will benefit the Ranch’s Camping Outreach Program.

To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/2KJscVj.

Free music festival coming to Huntington Beach

The BeachRock music festival will bring Greg in Good Company, Triton Eye and other bands to Huntington Beach Aug. 22.

The free event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at SeaLegs at the Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Z1665H.

Learn about the science of golf at Laguna Beach event

A Discovery Cube event on the science of golf will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Ranch at Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Hwy.

To reserve a spot, call Sonya Azevedo at (714) 913-5032.

OCC expands its Pirates’ Promise program

Orange Coast College is adding an additional year of financial support for students.

The Pirates’ Promise program, which began last school year, provides free tuition and textbooks for qualifying students, regardless of which high schools they attended.

To qualify, an applicant must be a first-time college student in either the 2018-19 or 2019-20 school year, satisfy California residency requirements, be enrolled in at least 12 units at OCC and apply for financial aid through FAFSA or the California Dream Act.

Along with satisfying those requirements, second-year students also must have participated in the program last year.

“One of the primary reasons students report for not completing their education is a lack of financial resources,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said in a statement. “With the Pirates’ Promise, this barrier is removed. This program sends a clear message to students: ‘We believe in you because we invest in you, so you can invest in the work you’re doing at the college.’ There is a sense of investment on both sides. It’s a beautiful partnership.”

For more information about Pirates’ Promise, visit bit.ly/2yXdAMo, email freetuition@occ.cccd.edu or call (714) 432-6847.

Orange County Community Foundation invests $150,000 in sustainable-living program

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation recently made a $150,000 investment in a program that seeks to bring sustainable living and locally grown organic produce to Orange County families.

The gift went toward remodeling the San Juan Capistrano-based Ecology Center’s Farm Stand to improve customer service and traffic flow, incorporate dry goods and pantry products and implement other changes to provide the community with more seasonal ingredients.

“OCCF is proud to support the Ecology Center’s efforts to provide healthy, organic produce and nutritional education to our community,” said Shelley Hoss, president of the foundation. “By supporting organizations that benefit community health and well-being, we are not only meeting the current needs of Orange County residents but positively impacting generations to come.”

Thousands hitched bus ride to this year’s O.C. Fair

Ridership on this year’s OC Fair Express — a non-stop bus service for fair-goers — increased by more than 4% over 2018, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.

All told, 83,010 people used the shuttle during the five weekends of the fair’s run. That included a single-weekend record of 18,341 riders Aug. 10-11.

“It’s great to see so many people discover what a good deal the express bus service is,” OCTA Chairman Tim Shaw said in a statement. “And each person who took the OC Fair Express helped improve overall traffic conditions and reduced air pollution.”

The 2019 Orange County Fair wrapped up Sunday and drew nearly 1.4 million visitors to Costa Mesa during its 23-day run.

For more information about the Fair Express, visit ocfairexpress.com.