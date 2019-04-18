Orange Coast College names new president

Angelica Suarez will be the next president of Orange Coast College following approval of her contract by the Coast Community College District board of trustees on Wednesday, the college announced.
Suarez’s appointment follows the retirement of former OCC President Dennis Harkins, who was the third-longest-serving president in the seven-decade history of the Costa Mesa community college.
“I am honored to be selected as the next president of Orange Coast College, as higher education has been a focal point of my life and career for many years,” Suarez said in a statement.
She will take over in July for interim President Kevin Ballinger, who will return to his role as vice president of instruction. Details of Suarez’s contract were not immediately available.
“I was very pleased by the selection and appointment by the Coast District board of trustees,” Ballinger said. “Orange Coast College is already a leader among community colleges. Dr. Suarez’s background and experience can only make OCC even better.”
Suarez, whose education career spans more than 30 years, was selected following a national search that began in October.
She currently is vice president of academic affairs for Southwestern College in Chula Vista. She also has held several administrative and faculty positions at Southwestern College and at Wright College in Chicago.
“Dr. Suarez is recognized as a collaborative and inspiring leader who is focused on creating equitable and accessible pathways to higher education for all students,” district Chancellor John Weispfenning said in a statement. “She brings a depth and breadth of experience in student services and academic affairs to lead OCC into the future.”
Lorraine Prinsky, president of the board of trustees, said in a statement that Suarez was chosen for her “great passion” and experience with community colleges.
Suarez, a first-generation college student, stated that her community college experience is a “testament to the transformational power of the community college, and Orange Coast College has been transforming lives for more than 70 years.”
Suarez could not immediately be reached for further comment.