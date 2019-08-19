Man dies while trimming palm tree in Huntington Beach

A tree trimmer died Sunday after he was found unconscious while working high up in a palm tree in Huntington Beach, officials said.

The death, which was being investigated as an accident, was first reported at about 11:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Seaport Drive, near Beam Circle, according to Huntington Beach Police Lt. Kevin Johnson.

Someone called 911 to report the man, who was estimated to be in his late 30s, hanging from the tree unconscious, Johnson said.

Police and fire officials got the man down from the tree, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Johnson.

Advertisement

The man’s cause of death will be determined by investigators from the Orange County coroner’s office, Johnson said.

There were no initial signs of foul play.