Costa Mesa man identified as victim in fatal tree-trimming accident in H.B.

A Costa Mesa man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal accident while he was tending to a large palm tree in Huntington Beach over the weekend.

Donato Lopes Gonsalez, 39, died after suffering high-voltage electrocution while tree trimming Sunday, according to Orange County coroner’s office investigator Kelly Keys.

Gonsalez was removing a frond from the palm tree when the frond hit a power line, said Huntington Beach police Lt. Julio Mendez.

Advertisement

Someone called 911 at about 11:20 a.m. to report that a man was hanging from the tree unconscious in the 8000 block of Seaport Drive near Beam Circle, according to police Lt. Kevin Johnson.

Police and fire officials got Gonsalez down from the tree, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was being investigated as an accident, Johnson said.

KTLA and Daily Pilot staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.