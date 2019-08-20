Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Costa Mesa man identified as victim in fatal tree-trimming accident in H.B.

la-mapmaker-man-dies-while-trimming-tree08-19-2019-08-16-26.png
A Costa Man died Sunday after being electrocuted while working on a large palm tree in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
(Daily Pilot)
By Julia Sclafani
Aug. 20, 2019
4:51 PM
A Costa Mesa man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal accident while he was tending to a large palm tree in Huntington Beach over the weekend.

Donato Lopes Gonsalez, 39, died after suffering high-voltage electrocution while tree trimming Sunday, according to Orange County coroner’s office investigator Kelly Keys.

Gonsalez was removing a frond from the palm tree when the frond hit a power line, said Huntington Beach police Lt. Julio Mendez.

Someone called 911 at about 11:20 a.m. to report that a man was hanging from the tree unconscious in the 8000 block of Seaport Drive near Beam Circle, according to police Lt. Kevin Johnson.

Police and fire officials got Gonsalez down from the tree, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was being investigated as an accident, Johnson said.

KTLA and Daily Pilot staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.

Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
