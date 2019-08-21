Newport Beach’s new fire chief officially gets his rank

The latest chief of the Newport Beach Fire Department formally received his new badge Wednesday.

Jeff Boyles, until last month the assistant chief for operations, now leads Newport’s eight fire stations, 114 firefighters and 13 full-time lifeguards after almost 20 years of climbing the ranks. His father, Gary, who retired as chief of a fire department in Contra Costa County, did the honors of pinning his son’s badge in a traditional promotion ceremony.

Jeff Boyles, 46, takes the helm from Chip Duncan, who retired in July after more than 30 years in fire service, the last two as Newport’s chief.

Boyles joined the fire service in 1994 and the Newport Beach department in 2000. Before getting into top administration, he was a firefighter and paramedic, an arson investigator, a training chief and a battalion chief.

Newport Beach's new fire chief, Jeff Boyles, left, repeats the oath of office as he is sworn in by lifeguard Battalion Chief Mike Halphide during a badge-pinning ceremony Wednesday at City Hall. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Outside of work, he is on the boards of Speak Up Newport, Leadership Tomorrow and the Newport Beach 1st Battalion 1st Marines Foundation and is the operations vice president of the Orange County Fire Chiefs Assn.

He also volunteers with young people and unwinds by coaching youth football and baseball.



