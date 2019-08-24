Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Stars shine and socialize during Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters

1/10
Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”), right, with Marleen, Ryan and Maddy pose for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.
  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
2/10
Lisa, John (TV’s “Seinfeld and “Family Fued”) and Will O’Hurley pose for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.
  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
3/10
Jean Smart and Richard Gilland pose for photos with their daughter Bonnie on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.
  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
4/10
Jonathan (“Last Man Standing”) and Monica Adams pose for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.
  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
5/10
Eva LaRue (Dr. Maria Santos on “All My Children”) and Kayla Callahan pose for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
6/10
Joe Mantegna (David Rossi on “Criminal Minds”) poses for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
7/10
Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) poses for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
8/10
Julie Ann Emery (TV’s “Preacher” and “Better Call Saul”) is interviewed by B.J. Korros on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
9/10
Greg Itzin (TV’s “24") poses for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
10/10
Christopher and Cara Knight pose for photos on the red carpet of the Celebrity Benefit at Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Saturday in Laguna Beach.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 24, 2019
11 PM
The Celebrity Benefit at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters brought television, film and music stars to Laguna Beach on Saturday for an evening of art and performance.

The red carpet drew actors and personalities such as John O’Hurley (J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” and a former “Family Feud” host), Jonathan Adams (Chuck Larabee on “Last Man Standing”), Shawn Christian (Dr. Daniel Jonas on “Days of Our Lives”), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer on “The Office”), Robert Hays (Ted Striker in “Airplane!”), Gregory Itzin (President Charles Logan on “24”), Eva LaRue (Dr. Maria Santos on “All My Children”), Jerry Mathers (Beaver Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver”), Joe Mantegna (David Rossi on “Criminal Minds”), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines McFly in “Back to the Future”), McKenzie Westmore (“Face Off” host) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker on “Days of Our Lives”).

The evening started with a private viewing of the Festival of Arts fine art show.

Singer Melissa Manchester — known for songs such as “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud” and “Through the Eyes of Love” — then performed on the festival green with the Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra.

The evening wrapped up with a performance of this summer’s Pageant of the Masters production, “The Time Machine.”

