Costa Mesa ‘manny’ accused of child molestation pleads not guilty to new charges

A Costa Mesa man who worked as a professional nanny pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges of molesting young boys in his care.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, now faces a total of 25 felony counts connected to 12 alleged victims ages 4 to 10, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Those include 19 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under age 14, one count of an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under age 14 and one count of oral copulation of a child under age 10.

He also faces charges related to possession of child pornography and distributing pornography to a minor, court records show.

If convicted as charged, Zakrzewski — who worked for families across Southern California as a “manny,” as he referred to himself on his website — could be sentenced to 490 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

“It is important not to speculate or come to any conclusions without a full review of the allegations and evidence,” Matthew Wallin, Zakrzewski’s attorney, wrote in an email Friday. “All defendants, including Mr. Zakrzewski, are entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Authorities allege the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2016, and May 17 this year, when Laguna Beach police arrested Zakrzewski after he got off an international flight.

According to police, pornographic images Zakrzewski had taken, as well as content accessed online, were found on the camera he had with him at the time of his arrest and on electronic devices at his home.

“These parents were led to believe that they could trust this man with the most precious thing in their entire world — their children,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement Friday. “Instead, he preyed on these innocent boys and violated that trust in a vile and sadistic way.”

The investigation began in May after a Laguna Beach couple told police that they believed Zakrzewski, who was their babysitter, had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately, prosecutors said.

The couple had hired Zakrzewski through one of several websites where he advertised his childcare services.

After alerting the public, investigators received several calls and tips that eventually led to more alleged victims, including in Los Angeles County, according to authorities. Prosecutors filed additional charges against Zakrzewski in June.

Zakrzewski’s now-defunct professional website, matthewthemanny.com, described his role as “babysitter,” “buddy,” “big brother,” “role model” and “mentor” and listed credentials such as LiveScan and background screenings and lifeguard, TrustLine and CPR certifications. He said he had been a professional nanny for more than six years.

“My childcare experience spans from 3 months to 14 years of age, including autism and bipolar spectrum, ADD, ADHD, ODD, Down syndrome and severe asthma kids,” Zakrzewski’s personal biography states.

Zakrzewski is being held at Orange County Jail with bail set at $1.25 million. He is scheduled back in court Nov. 11, according to prosecutors and court records.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call Laguna Beach police at (949) 715-1300.

