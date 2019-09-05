Festival of Children returns to South Coast Plaza for September

It’s festival time again at South Coast Plaza.

The Festival of Children Foundation, a Costa Mesa-based national nonprofit, is presenting its 18th annual month of family-friendly events at the Costa Mesa mall.

This year’s Festival of Children highlights 70 local charities through displays that about 2 million people will peruse in September, according to organizers.

“I’m overjoyed by how deeply woven this event has become into the fabric of our community,” said Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, the foundation’s founder and executive director.

Advertisement

The event will officially kick off for the public at noon Saturday with opening ceremonies hosted by Segerstrom Daniels. Families are invited to stick around for the weekly mini Lego build beginning at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s main event will be a children’s fashion show at 11:30 a.m., featuring designs from many South Coast Plaza retailers.

Arts and crafts activities, guided by Arts4Kids and Lions Heart, and a variety of dances including ballet, flamenco and hip hop will be offered every Saturday and Sunday afternoon in September.

Parents and children also are invited to free “Coffee, Tea, Mommy & Me” presentations at 11 a.m. each Friday, where they can learn about nutrition and safety as well as participate in arts and crafts or music.

Advertisement

All events are in the mall’s Carousel Court and Jewel Court.

The celebration actually is already underway at South Coast Plaza. Teams from architecture, engineering and construction firms have erected elaborate sculptures made of canned goods for the annual Canstruction. Each of the seven artworks will be judged and, at the end of the month, the estimated 56,000 cans of food will be donated to the Orange County Food Bank.

And on Wednesday evening, 400 community leaders gathered in the mall’s Garden Terrace for an opening party and awards ceremony led by Segerstrom Daniels.

“There are so many incredible charities, individuals and companies on the front lines trying to meet every need and remove every obstacle of our children,” she said. “It’s an honor to celebrate them with this event.”

The Festival of Children is held each September, coinciding with National Child Awareness Month, to highlight the work of children’s charities and their supporters. Segerstrom Daniels first lobbied to designate September as Child Awareness Month in Orange County in 2002. By 2008, the name became a national designation.

For a full schedule of events, visit festivalofchildren.org.