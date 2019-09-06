Biz News: Von Hemert Interiors closing with retirement sale after 99 years

Von Hemert Interiors, a home furnishings and interior design service provider with locations in Costa Mesa and Torrance, is closing and selling its inventory at discounted rates.

The company said the von Hemert family, which has owned it since 1920, has decided to retire from the business and is selling $12 million worth of furnishings, rugs and other decor. The sale is open-ended.

“Although it is sad for my family and I to say goodbye after 99 years, our family, along with our devoted staff, want to express what a pleasure it has been providing the community with the finest home furnishings and interior design services for four generations,” said Carrie von Hemert, whose great-grandmother Anna Martin-von Hemert founded the company. “We would like to thank all of our customers, who have become like family over the years, for their patronage and allowing us to help turn their houses into homes.”

Von Hemert Interiors is at 1595 Newport Blvd. in Costa Mesa. For more information, visit vonhemertineriors.com.

Toast Kitchen in Costa Mesa to donate proceeds to nonprofit

Toast Kitchen + Bakery in Costa Mesa is donating 10% of its proceeds throughout September to Trellis, a nonprofit that addresses homelessness, literacy and cultural integration.

For more information about Toast Kitchen, visit toastkitchenbakery.com.

Bella Terra to host OC Pregnancy & Beyond

Bella Terra mall in Huntington Beach will be the site of the ninth annual OC Pregnancy & Beyond event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

It will include vendors selling pregnancy- and baby-related products. It also will offer free gift bags, children’s face painting, a play area and DJ music.

Bella Terra is at 7777 Edinger Ave.

Habit Burger Grill raising money for children’s nonprofit

Locations of the Habit Burger Grill, including in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, are partnering with No Kid Hungry to raise $500,000.

The money will be used to help serve 5 million meals to children in need.

The fundraising effort lasts through Sept. 25. Diners who donate $2 or more will receive a certificate for a free Charburger with cheese.

Hoag uses advanced PET scan technology

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach is using an artificial intelligence-powered imaging technology that cuts positron emission tomography (PET) scan time for patients by more than 60%, according to a news release.

Hoag is the first hospital in the country to adopt the SubtlePET imaging software for patient use, the hospital said. It enables PET scans to be created in 4½ minutes instead of 18.

SubtlePET is being used at Hoag’s Advanced Technology Pavilion. Further use at other locations is planned.