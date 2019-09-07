Newport Beach expos encourage going ‘green’ and being disaster-ready

What do document shredding and saving lives have in common?

They were part of twin expos Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn.

The Green on the Green expo featured local businesses showing environmentally friendly practices and products, along with information booths, new electric and hybrid vehicles, free electronics recycling and document shredding and a petting zoo.

Advertisement

At the same time and place, the Disaster Preparedness Expo offered information about the city’s Community Emergency Response Team, hands-only CPR, and how to build a disaster supply kit and organize for an emergency.

The city of Newport Beach and the Chamber of Commerce presented the joint event.