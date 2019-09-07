Newport Beach expos encourage going ‘green’ and being disaster-ready

1/9
Exhibitors’ canopies fill the Newport Beach City Hall lawn for the Green on the Green expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
As Armika Nabors and Kara Turner watch, Erin Maxick of the Mobile Zoo of Southern California gives her goats an early lunch for the Green on the Green expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Community Emergency Response Team member Ardith Chaffee gives little Lulu Brisboys some CPR tips using an artificial “victim” as sister Bella watches as part of the Disaster Preparedness Expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Lights flashing, a Newport Beach Fire Department ambulance departs the Disaster Preparedness Expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Barbara Cole of the Community Emergency Response Team checks off disaster kit items on a chart for the Newport Beach Fire Department exhibit as part of the Disaster Preparedness Expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Electric cars on display include a Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Fusion Energi, Karma Revero and Tesla X for the Green on the Green expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
At the Wonders of Wildlife display, Tina Nashick cuddles her opossum Hotch at the Green on the Green expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Accompanied by James Ward, left, and Raymi Wun, right, Newport Beach lifeguard Natalie May gets some home safety tips from Doak Hefner at the Newport Beach Fire Department display as part of the Disaster Preparedness Expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
Electric cars on display include a Tesla X, Karma Revero and Ford Fusion Energi for the Green on the Green expo Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Photo by Spencer Grant)
What do document shredding and saving lives have in common?
They were part of twin expos Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn.
The Green on the Green expo featured local businesses showing environmentally friendly practices and products, along with information booths, new electric and hybrid vehicles, free electronics recycling and document shredding and a petting zoo.
At the same time and place, the Disaster Preparedness Expo offered information about the city’s Community Emergency Response Team, hands-only CPR, and how to build a disaster supply kit and organize for an emergency.
The city of Newport Beach and the Chamber of Commerce presented the joint event.