Himalayan Grill temporarily moving into former Don the Beachcomber site in Sunset Beach

Himalayan Grill is setting up shop in the former site of the Don the Beachcomber restaurant in Sunset Beach, but only for about six months, according to owner Amrit Mahato.

The Indian, Nepalese and Tibetan restaurant is moving from its original location at the Peter’s Landing commercial center at 16400 Pacific Coast Hwy., which is under construction as developers work to modernize the waterfront retail and office space. Himalayan Grill will return to Peter’s Landing in a new unit once construction is complete, Mahato said Monday.

For now, Mahato said, the restaurant is expected to open at its new location at 6278 Pacific Coast Hwy. in about a week.

“We have really loyal customers,” he said. “We didn’t want to close, and we’re not far from our original location.”

Don the Beachcomber closed last year after nearly 10 years at the Sunset Beach location. Owner Delia Wu Snyder cited “increasing rent obligations.”

Snyder said Monday that she is continuing to search for a new location. She declined to comment further.

Mahato said Don the Beachcomber’s tiki aesthetic will remain nearly untouched at its former site, though he plans to decorate with Tibetan prayer flags, Buddhas and Nepal’s flag.

Tibetan prayer flags decorate the interior of Himalayan Grill, which is currently at Peter's Landing at 16400 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach. (Priscella Vega)

