StyleWeekOC puts fashions, experts and celebrities in spotlight in Newport Beach

Models showed off some of the latest women’s fashions during an event Thursday as part of StyleWeekOC 2019.

StyleWeekOC, in its 12th year, continues through Saturday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Three panels on Saturday — about fashion, beauty and digital marketing — and two celebrity Q&As — with “The Vampire Diaries” actress Kat Graham and singer Ashlee Simpson Ross — are free to attend.

Here is Saturday’s schedule of events (all are at Fashion Island’s Neiman Marcus-Bloomingdale’s Courtyard):

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Q&A with Kat Graham

1:40 to 2:25 p.m.: Fashion panel with jewelry designer Gorjana Reidel, celebrity stylist Lo VonRumpf and social media influencer Cassydy Berliner

2:35 to 3:20 p.m.: Beauty panel with celebrity makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and influencers Diana Madison, Courtney Kerr, Christine Kong and Olia Majd

3:30 to 4:15 p.m.: Digital marketing panel with actress Becca Tobin, entrepreneur Brandy Pham, content creators Casey “Quigley” Goode and Rocky Barnes and moderator Laurel Mintz

4:25 to 5 p.m.: Q&A with Ashlee Simpson Ross

Fashion Island is at 401 Newport Center Drive. For more information, visit StyleWeekOC.com.