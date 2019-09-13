Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
StyleWeekOC puts fashions, experts and celebrities in spotlight in Newport Beach

A model wears a dress by Jonathan Simkhai and a plaid coat by Sanctuary during a StyleWeekOC fashion show Thursday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Nordstrom Fashion Island beauty stylist Lyudmila DeChante-Tate, celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese and Fashion Island’s lead personal shopper, Sara Aplanalp, from left, watch a model wearing a jacket by Iro and leather pants by Vince during Thursday’s StyleWeekOC fashion event.  (Susan Hoffman)
An animal-print dress by A.L.C. was a crowd-pleaser at Thursday’s StyleWeekOC fashion event in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
A model wears a coat by Nordstrom Signature, a blouse by Equipment and pants by Vinceduring a StyleWeekOC fashion show Thursday at Fashion Island.  (Susan Hoffman)
A model wears a top by Joie and a skirt by 1. State on Thursday during StyleWeekOC at Fashion Island.  (Susan Hoffman)
This outfit by Cinq a Sept was a hit during Thursday’s StyleWeekOC fashion event at Fashion Island.  (Susan Hoffman)
A model wears a suit by Cinq a Sept and a blouse by Equipment during a StyleWeekOC fashion show Thursday.  (Susan Hoffman)
By Daily Pilot staff
Sep. 13, 2019
4:53 PM
Models showed off some of the latest women’s fashions during an event Thursday as part of StyleWeekOC 2019.

StyleWeekOC, in its 12th year, continues through Saturday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Three panels on Saturday — about fashion, beauty and digital marketing — and two celebrity Q&As — with “The Vampire Diaries” actress Kat Graham and singer Ashlee Simpson Ross — are free to attend.

Here is Saturday’s schedule of events (all are at Fashion Island’s Neiman Marcus-Bloomingdale’s Courtyard):

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Q&A with Kat Graham

1:40 to 2:25 p.m.: Fashion panel with jewelry designer Gorjana Reidel, celebrity stylist Lo VonRumpf and social media influencer Cassydy Berliner

2:35 to 3:20 p.m.: Beauty panel with celebrity makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and influencers Diana Madison, Courtney Kerr, Christine Kong and Olia Majd

3:30 to 4:15 p.m.: Digital marketing panel with actress Becca Tobin, entrepreneur Brandy Pham, content creators Casey “Quigley” Goode and Rocky Barnes and moderator Laurel Mintz

4:25 to 5 p.m.: Q&A with Ashlee Simpson Ross

Fashion Island is at 401 Newport Center Drive. For more information, visit StyleWeekOC.com.

