Balboa Island Carnival gets Marine Avenue jumping

Tiegan Norton, 3, bungee-jumps above Marine Avenue during Sunday’s Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Picante Martin’s serves tacos, beans and rice during the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)
Children dive into boysenberry pies during a pie eating contest at the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Kids ride the miniature Ferris wheel at Sunday’s Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)
Balboa Island Baking Co. owners Denise and Brian Schuler serve iced whale cookies during the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Guests line up for the dunk tank at the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)
Bree Komadina, Britney Forbes and McKenna Cote, from left, serve ceviche from the Village Inn as part of the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Scarlett Roose took first place in a children’s apple pie eating contest during the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Victoria DeFrenza of Crocker’s serves baby back ribs during Sunday’s Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)
Three girls climb a rock wall during the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island on Sunday on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)
Ryan Dodge, 7, sits still as Angie Steadman applies face paint at the Balboa Island Carnival and & Taste of the Island on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Kelly Knaggy carefully removes a block during a giant Jenga game Sunday during the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island. (Susan Hoffman)
Newport Beach’s Balboa Island had a carnival atmosphere Sunday afternoon, which was fitting given that the Balboa Island Improvement Assn. and Balboa Village Merchant Assn. were presenting the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island.
The event on Marine Avenue, the island’s main thoroughfare, featured carnival games, rides, a dunk tank, bungee jumping, raffles and food from several area restaurants.