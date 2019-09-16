Balboa Island Carnival gets Marine Avenue jumping

Newport Beach’s Balboa Island had a carnival atmosphere Sunday afternoon, which was fitting given that the Balboa Island Improvement Assn. and Balboa Village Merchant Assn. were presenting the Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island.

The event on Marine Avenue, the island’s main thoroughfare, featured carnival games, rides, a dunk tank, bungee jumping, raffles and food from several area restaurants.

