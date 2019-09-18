Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fountain Valley council OKs salary increase for city manager

Fountain Valley City Manager Robert Houston will receive a 3% salary increase following a City Council vote Tuesday.
(File Photo)
By Priscella Vega
Sep. 18, 2019
7:59 AM
After successfully completing his second year of employment, Fountain Valley’s top administrator will receive a pay bump.

With no discussion Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-0 to approve a 3% salary increase for Robert Houston, boosting his annual pay from $194,814 to $200,659. Mayor Steve Nagel was absent from the meeting.

Houston’s salary adjustment will be retroactive to Aug. 10, according to a city staff report.

Houston joined the city in 2017. He previously worked as a deputy city manager in Newport Beach, focusing on information technology.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617.
