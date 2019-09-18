Fountain Valley council OKs salary increase for city manager

After successfully completing his second year of employment, Fountain Valley’s top administrator will receive a pay bump.

With no discussion Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-0 to approve a 3% salary increase for Robert Houston, boosting his annual pay from $194,814 to $200,659. Mayor Steve Nagel was absent from the meeting.

Houston’s salary adjustment will be retroactive to Aug. 10, according to a city staff report.

Houston joined the city in 2017. He previously worked as a deputy city manager in Newport Beach, focusing on information technology.

