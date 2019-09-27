Four Newport Beach businesses cited in sting against alcohol sales to minors

Police and state investigators issued citations at four Newport Beach businesses as part of a sting targeting alcohol sales to minors, the Police Department said.

Police issued citations to four people who investigators said sold alcohol to minors during “Operation Minor Decoy” on Sept. 20. The businesses, among 15 targeted during the sting, were Sancho’s Tacos at 3014 W. Balboa Blvd., Gina’s Pizza at 3142 W. Balboa Blvd., TidePoole’s at 6310 W. Coast Hwy. and Minute King Market & Deli at 3530 Irvine Ave., police said.

A first violation of selling alcohol to minors may bring a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 32 hours of community service, or both, police said.

The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control may fine a business or suspend or revoke its alcohol license, police said.

Newport Beach has 360 establishments licensed to sell alcohol.

In the “Minor Decoy” operation, minors tried to buy alcohol from the businesses under supervision by investigators, police said.

The manager of Minute King confirmed that the sale occurred but said it is uncharacteristic of the business.

The clerk had just been hired and hadn’t yet been through a program to learn the proper procedure for “carding” customers to determine their age, said the manager, who declined to give his name. The clerk is scheduled to do so, the manager said.

“This was just a fluke timing issue,” said the manager, who has been working at the location for about 30 years. “In the past we have caught their decoys. The person who was at the register should have been observed by a manager.”

He said the business was last cited at least 15 years ago.

Representatives of Gina’s Pizza, Sancho’s Tacos and TidePoole’s declined to comment.