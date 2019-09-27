Closure lifted at Newport’s North Star Beach after sewage spill

North Star Beach in Newport Beach was reopened Friday after being closed to swimming and diving the day before, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The water was closed after a blockage of a city sewer main caused about 750 gallons of wastewater to spill Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Jamboree and San Joaquin Hills roads, according to Health Care Agency spokesman Anthony Martinez.

About 250 gallons were captured, but the rest entered drains leading to Upper Newport Bay near the end of San Joaquin Hills Road, Martinez said.

North Star Beach is the closest public beach and testing site to the area where the spill occurred. The beach is usually sampled weekly.

Martinez said Thursday that the closure could be lifted Friday if tests of water bacteria levels “come back clean.”

The most recent ocean and bay water reports can be found at OCBeachInfo.com .