Abandoned boat scheduled for auction sinks in Newport Harbor

An abandoned boat sunk in Newport Harbor as it was awaiting sale at a public auction, according to the Newport Beach harbormaster.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department told the city Harbor Department at about 7 a.m. Monday that the 30-foot boat was submerged in a mooring field near Marina Park, Harbormaster Kurt Borsting said in an email to members of the City Council and the Harbor Commission.

Harbor Department staff found no signs that the boat had discharged pollutants into the harbor, and local firm Sea Tow was contacted to raise the vessel, Borsting said.

“This vessel had previously been abandoned, was under impound by the city and was in the process of going through the lien sale process,” Borsting said. The boat was scheduled to be offered at an auction Oct. 30, provided the owner didn’t claim it and pay outstanding storage and impound fees.

The boat was moved to a dock at Marina Park. A preliminary assessment from a Sea Tow diver was that wooden planks below deck appeared to have buckled, Borsting said.

A boat that sank in Newport Harbor is pictured Monday at Marina Park after it was raised. (Newport Beach Harbor Department)

Before it sank, the impounded vessel was checked regularly by harbor staff, Borsting said. Observers said the boat had shown no sign of listing or taking on water as of 8:15 Sunday night, he said.

Officials planned to move the vessel to a local boat yard Tuesday, he said.



