Ex-Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows his literary side at Newport Beach library

1/5
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar answers questions about his mystery books featuring Sherlock Holmes’ older brother Mycroft from his business manager, strategist and “iconomist,” Deborah Morales, on Thursday night at the Newport Beach Central Library. (Susan Hoffman)
2/5
Kareem Abdul- Jabbar, known for his legendary NBA career, including 14 seasons with the Lakers, discusses his mystery books featuring Sherlock Holmes’ older brother Mycroft on Thursday night at the Newport Beach Central Library. (Susan Hoffman)
3/5
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signs an autograph for Ronni Watkins as Brett Brown looks on Thursday night at the Newport Beach Central Library. (Susan Hoffman)
4/5
Kareem Abdul- Jabbar has written 15 books, including a series of mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes’ older brother Mycroft. The latest is “Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage.” (Susan Hoffman)
5/5
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signs one of his books during an appearance Thursday night at the Newport Beach Central Library. (Susan Hoffman)
Former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visited the Newport Beach Central Library on Thursday night to recount his evolution from Hall of Fame basketball player to a New York Times bestselling author of 15 books and a film producer and community activist.
He also was there to sign his newest novel, “Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage,” released by Titan Books. It is the third in his series of mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes’ older brother Mycroft.
Thursday’s program, which packed the library’s Friends Meeting Room, was presented by the Friends of the Library.
Video of the event will be available in one to two weeks on the city’s cable channel, NBTV, and website, newportbeachca.gov, organizers said.
Advertisement