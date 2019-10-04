Ex-Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows his literary side at Newport Beach library

Former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visited the Newport Beach Central Library on Thursday night to recount his evolution from Hall of Fame basketball player to a New York Times bestselling author of 15 books and a film producer and community activist.

He also was there to sign his newest novel, “Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage,” released by Titan Books. It is the third in his series of mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes’ older brother Mycroft.

Thursday’s program, which packed the library’s Friends Meeting Room, was presented by the Friends of the Library.

Video of the event will be available in one to two weeks on the city’s cable channel, NBTV, and website, newportbeachca.gov, organizers said.

