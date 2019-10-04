Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Huntington Beach man pleads not guilty to murder in stabbing of co-worker at Cal State Fullerton

chuyen vo.jpg
Chuyen Vo of Huntington Beach is charged with murder in the death of a co-worker at Cal State Fullerton in August.
(Fullerton Police Department)
By Associated Press
Oct. 4, 2019
8:39 PM
A Huntington Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker at Cal State Fullerton.

Online court records show that Chuyen Vo pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of Steven Chan, 57, who was stabbed in a university parking lot Aug. 19.

Vo is due back in court Nov. 22. His attorney, Ed Welbourn, had no comment.

Chan retired from an administrative job at the college in 2017 but returned this year to work as a consultant.

Police declined to discuss the relationship between the co-workers.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.

