Animals count their blessings at Newport Beach church

Newport Beach’s St. James Episcopal Church was a blessed place for Fido, Fluffy and all their friends Sunday as the church presented its annual Blessing of the Animals.

Residents were invited to bring their pets or photos of their pets to receive a blessing. The service was followed by popcorn, balloons and face painting for children.

The church also accepted donations for the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter.

St. James’ vicar, the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees, said in her sermon that she believes all animals go to heaven, except maybe snakes, drawing laughs from the audience.

She added that, while dogs bring comfort and support to humans, humans also bring comfort and support to dogs, so it’s important for owners to pay attention to them.