Animals count their blessings at Newport Beach church

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees blesses Henry as owner Rebecca Agnew looks on during the Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Ann Tomlinson’s Bitsy and Boo Boo receive blessings from the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees during the Blessing of the Animals service Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Marshmallow, a guinea pig, awaits blessing Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Dana Rubin’s cat, Totoro, receives a blessing Sunday from the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees at St. James Episcopal Church.  (Susan Hoffman)
The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees blesses Frieda, in a canine wheelchair, during the Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
A pooch peers out from a pew to see what’s going on during the Blessing of the Animals service Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church.  (Susan Hoffman)
Sue Rawlings holds “Bishop” Rawlie as the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees gives her a blessing Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Maggie and Mac receive blessings from the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees during Sunday’s Blessing of the Animals service at St. James Episcopal Church.  (Susan Hoffman)
The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees blesses Coco during the Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
Luck receives a blessing from the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees as Kevin Phumai, left, and Jay Launt look on during the Blessing of the Animals service Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church.  (Susan Hoffman)
Kathleen Edman’s Pumpkin is blessed Sunday by the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees on Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.  (Susan Hoffman)
By Daily Pilot staff
Oct. 7, 2019
10:37 AM
Newport Beach’s St. James Episcopal Church was a blessed place for Fido, Fluffy and all their friends Sunday as the church presented its annual Blessing of the Animals.

Residents were invited to bring their pets or photos of their pets to receive a blessing. The service was followed by popcorn, balloons and face painting for children.

The church also accepted donations for the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter.

St. James’ vicar, the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees, said in her sermon that she believes all animals go to heaven, except maybe snakes, drawing laughs from the audience.

She added that, while dogs bring comfort and support to humans, humans also bring comfort and support to dogs, so it’s important for owners to pay attention to them.

NewsNewport Beach
Daily Pilot staff
