Children have a truckload of fun during Orange County Market Place event

Children and parents enjoy the Touch-a-Truck interactive experience at the Orange County Market Place in Cost Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Skyler Willis of San Clemente, left, gets a close-up view of the front of a massive tow truck, at the Touch-a-Truck interactive experience at the Orange County Market Place on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Layla Valdovinos, 3, and her brother Gus, 2, gets hands-on time in a police vehicle at the Touch-a-Truck interactive experience at the Orange County Market Place on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Carlos Montano Jr., of Costa Mesa, takes photos of his children, from left, Cruz, BeLen and Benicio, posing in the bucket of a loader at the Touch-a-Truck interactive experience at the Orange County Market Place on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Children honked horns, clambered onto engines and learned the ins and outs of driving — at least the basics — during the latest Touch-a-Truck event at the Orange County Market Place in Costa Mesa.
All sorts of vehicles — Costa Mesa police trucks, fire engines and John Deere tractors, to name a few — were on hand for the hands-on experience at the OC Fair & Event Center.
Families from across Orange County attended the event to let their children play with and learn about trucks. Some children received special face paint drawings of trucks and cars.
For more information about the Orange County Market Place, visit ocmarketplace.com. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.