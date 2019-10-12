Children have a truckload of fun during Orange County Market Place event

Children honked horns, clambered onto engines and learned the ins and outs of driving — at least the basics — during the latest Touch-a-Truck event at the Orange County Market Place in Costa Mesa.

All sorts of vehicles — Costa Mesa police trucks, fire engines and John Deere tractors, to name a few — were on hand for the hands-on experience at the OC Fair & Event Center.

Families from across Orange County attended the event to let their children play with and learn about trucks. Some children received special face paint drawings of trucks and cars.

For more information about the Orange County Market Place, visit ocmarketplace.com. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.