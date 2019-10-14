It’s the great pumpkin patch, Newport Beach

1/10
Charlotte Braun sits among the pumpkins at the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Erin Doroski shows her son Grayson how to do a leaf press as daughter Addison looks on during the Environmental Nature Center’s Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Children participate in crafts during Sunday’s Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch at the Environmental Nature Center. (Susan Hoffman)
Dean Berkley, 2, selects a pumpkin at the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday at Newport Beach’s Environmental Nature Center. (Susan Hoffman)
Ponies provided by Giddy Up Ranch take kids for a ride during the annual Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Ella Conkle, 7 puts the finishing touches on her art caterpillar during the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch at the Environmental Nature Center on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)
Kelly Conte, Tyler Easton and Lloyd Ellis, from left, of the Newport Beach Fire Department prepare burgers and hot dogs Sunday during the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Jeff and Kendall Braun visit the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch with 16-month-old daughter Charlotte on Sunday at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
A toddler and her doll take a seat among the pumpkins at the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Kids greet the animals in a petting zoo provided by Giddy Up Ranch on Sunday at the Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch at Newport Beach’s Environmental Nature Center. (Susan Hoffman)
The Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch sprouted Sunday at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach.
The 44th annual event included pumpkins and other fall items for show and sale, plus children’s crafts, games, a restaurant showcase, pony rides and a petting zoo.