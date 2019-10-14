Three condemned Balboa Island trees are spared the saw, at least for now

Crews in Newport Beach early Monday started removing one of four eucalyptus trees deemed to be in the worst condition on Balboa Island’s Marine Avenue, though it’s unclear when or if the three other trees will come down as planned.

Some residents sent weekend emails to the City Council appealing for a last-minute reprieve for the three trees — outside the Balboa Island Museum, Basilic Restaurant and Abrams Coastal Properties — and advanced testing of their health and stability.

On Monday morning, staff was re-evaluating their removal, said Kevin Pekar, city landscape manager. He did not elaborate, and other city officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The trees remained cordoned off with tape and stanchions, and someone had attached printed messages to them objecting to their removal.

A message objecting to its scheduled removal is attached to a eucalyptus tree outside the Balboa Island Museum on Marine Avenue in Newport Beach. (Hillary Davis)

At about 6 a.m., city staff arborist John Nelson stood under the jade-toned pagoda-style facade of the Shanghai Pine Gardens restaurant at the corner of Marine and Balboa avenues watching about 10 city workers and contractors cleaning up after removing the crown of a eucalyptus outside the Starbucks coffee shop across the street. The tree was diagnosed as having decayed heartwood and cannot be saved, Nelson said.

A eucalyptus tree outside Starbucks on Marine Avenue on Balboa Island is pictured Monday morning after it was cropped overnight in preparation for removing it this week. The tree was determined to be decaying and not salvageable. (Hillary Davis)

The work began a three-day process. On Tuesday, workers will remove the trunk and main limbs and on Wednesday will grind down the stump.

The work is set to run between 3 and 6:30 a.m. to minimize effects on local businesses and vehicle traffic, the city said. Road closures and detours will be in place during work hours.

A worker cuts off a branch from a decaying eucalyptus tree along Marine Avenue early Monday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Crews also removed three non-eucalyptus trees for replacement with trees that better match the rest of the 40-tree street forest.

The city recently started refilling five other tree spaces that had long been empty.

A new eucalyptus tree is planted in a spot that had long been empty along Marine Avenue on Balboa Island. (Hillary Davis)

Residents and arborists have debated the health and stability of several trees on Marine Avenue for months, drawing on varying professional and personal opinions.

The city Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission agreed to a compromise in September in which four trees would be removed and six others that appear distressed will undergo advanced stability and health testing. If those six trees show decay, they will be culled around January.

The council affirmed the commission’s decision.

