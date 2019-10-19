‘Lido’ design for new Newport fire station up for council approval

The latest firehouse in Newport Beach may have a nautical flair.

The City Council is set to approve a design Tuesday for the station planned to serve the Lido Isle area.

Renderings for the new, $9.6-million digs at 2807 Newport Blvd. show the preferred exterior architecture with a similar aesthetic to the recently opened Lido House hotel — Cape Cod style, with cool gray-toned siding, a gable roof over the truck bay and a rounded corner lighthouse feature serving as a backdrop to the flagpole. It will be one of eight fire stations across the city.

The similarly named “Lido” style was the easy favorite over two sleek modern designs and a traditional bricked facade presented during community outreach meetings, according to a city staff report.

The new station will replace one about one-third of a mile away at 475 32nd St. The current facility was built in 1953 and fire officials say it is too small for modern fire equipment. It also has limited street access and employee parking.

Once complete, the new station will cover about 11,500 square feet over two stories. In addition to offices, living and equipment storage for fire department use, the station will include a detached public restroom for visitors to the busy beach area.

The council agreed to purchase the future station’s 0.4-acre parcel, most recently home to a McDonald’s, in 2017 for $4 million. The cost of the land is in addition to the station’s design and construction, which also will include a new traffic signal at 28th Street and southbound Newport Boulevard.

With the council’s design approval, the city can then put the project out to bid.

Tuesday’s regular council meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, and be preceded by a 5 p.m. study session.