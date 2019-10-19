O.C. cuisine highlights food and drink festival in Costa Mesa

Crowds sampled a slice of Costa Mesa life — and more than a few bites of the Orange County culinary scene — during Friday night’s opening of the Taste, a two-day food and drink festival at the Met complex on Anton Boulevard.

The Costa Mesa edition of the Taste on Friday and Saturday — co-presented by the Los Angeles Times, the Daily Pilot’s parent publication, and Travel Costa Mesa, the city’s tourism bureau — mirrored the Taste Los Angeles, which took place over Labor Day weekend.

Guests could try unlimited food, beer, wine and spirit tastings, and regional chefs demonstrated some of their best dishes while bands and DJs entertained.

Representatives of the Times staffed an “Ask a Reporter” booth and hosted cooking demonstrations.

