O.C. cuisine highlights food and drink festival in Costa Mesa

A guest browses the merchandise at the Taste Costa Mesa on Friday night at the Met on Anton Boulevard. (Christine Cotter)
Diners could try unlimited food, beer, wine and spirit tastings during Friday night’s opening of the two-day Taste Costa Mesa festival at the Met. (Christine Cotter)
Bulleit Bourbon exhibits at the Taste food and drink festival Friday night in Costa Mesa. (Christine Cotter)
Bulleit Bourbon puts its brand of whiskey on display Friday night at the Taste Costa Mesa at the Met. (Christine Cotter)
The Taste food and drink festival draws visitors to the Met complex on Anton Boulevard in Costa Mesa on Friday night. (Christine Cotter)
Delicato Family Winery exhibits Friday night at the opener of the two-day Taste Costa Mesa festival. (Christine Cotter)
Crowds sampled a slice of Costa Mesa life — and more than a few bites of the Orange County culinary scene — during Friday night’s opening of the Taste, a two-day food and drink festival at the Met complex on Anton Boulevard.
The Costa Mesa edition of the Taste on Friday and Saturday — co-presented by the Los Angeles Times, the Daily Pilot’s parent publication, and Travel Costa Mesa, the city’s tourism bureau — mirrored the Taste Los Angeles, which took place over Labor Day weekend.
Guests could try unlimited food, beer, wine and spirit tastings, and regional chefs demonstrated some of their best dishes while bands and DJs entertained.
Representatives of the Times staffed an “Ask a Reporter” booth and hosted cooking demonstrations.
