Suspect arrested after man is critically injured in Huntington Beach shooting, police say

A suspect was arrested early Monday in connection with a shooting in Huntington Beach that left a man critically injured, police said.

Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett said Monday.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was in critical condition, police said.

No information about the suspect was released.

Advertisement

“We don’t believe that there is a threat to the public, but since the investigation is ongoing, we don’t want to release any further details,” Bennett said.