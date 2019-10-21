Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Suspect arrested after man is critically injured in Huntington Beach shooting, police say

la-mapmaker-gunshot-victim-in-critical-condition10-21-2019-25-57-7.png
A man was in critical condition after being shot Sunday in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach, police said. A suspect was arrested early Monday, authorities said.
(Daily Pilot)
By Julia Sclafani
Oct. 21, 2019
5:21 PM
A suspect was arrested early Monday in connection with a shooting in Huntington Beach that left a man critically injured, police said.

Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett said Monday.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was in critical condition, police said.

No information about the suspect was released.

“We don’t believe that there is a threat to the public, but since the investigation is ongoing, we don’t want to release any further details,” Bennett said.

Huntington Beach
Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
