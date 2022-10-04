Advertisement
Suspect in Fashion Island carjacking barricaded in Dover Shores home

Newport Beach Police Department
A person suspected of stealing one car at Fashion Island led police on a brief pursuit and allegedly carjacked another vehicle as he fled, then wound up in Dover Shores area and was barricaded in a home surrounded by officers Tuesday afternoon.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
It was not immediately clear if the person was armed. No injuries were immediately reported.

Police asked people to stay away from the area and advised nearby residents to stay indoors in a bulletin posted at 4:21 p.m. However, there were no plans to evacuate the area as of 5 p.m., Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said.

Aerial footage broadcast by CBS Los Angeles showed officers near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road. Their guns were drawn and pointed toward a nearby house that was under construction. Meanwhile, investigators were seen examining a black Jeep parked down the street with its doors open.

This is a developing story.

5:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022: This story was updated to include what could be seen in aerial video shot by CBS Los Angeles.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

