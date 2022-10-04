Suspect in Fashion Island carjacking barricaded in Dover Shores home

A person suspected of stealing one car at Fashion Island led police on a brief pursuit and allegedly carjacked another vehicle as he fled, then wound up in the Dover Shores area and was barricaded in a home surrounded by officers Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if the person was armed. No injuries were immediately reported.

Police asked people to stay away from the area and advised nearby residents to stay indoors in a bulletin posted at 4:21 p.m. However, there were no plans to evacuate the area as of 5 p.m., Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said.

Aerial footage broadcast by CBS Los Angeles showed officers near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road. Their guns were drawn and pointed toward a nearby house that was under construction. Meanwhile, investigators were seen examining a black Jeep parked down the street with its doors open.

This is a developing story.

