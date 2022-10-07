When the last bloom of the onion has fallen: Costa Mesa’s Outback Steakhouse is no more

A hyper local landmark recognized by Orange County lovers of the Bloomin’ Onion and Grilled Chicken on the Barbie recently came down — the Costa Mesa Outback on Newport Boulevard is no more.

Locals took to social media earlier this week, speculating as to whether the post-pandemic economy may have been to blame for the loss of the spot that billed itself as a “boisterous, Australian-themed chain serving steaks, seafoods and other hearty steakhouse fare.”

Outback Steakhouse closed its Irvine location, inside Culver Plaza, in 2017, the same year the restaurant’s Florida-based parent company Bloomin’ Brands announced it would shutter 40 locations nationwide.

Despite a thinning portfolio, the chain still maintained a fanbase and was named a reader favorite in the 2019 Best of TimesOC edition in the “Best Steakhouse” category.

Those looking for their own slice of Down Under delights don’t have to trek too far, however, as the chain still operates locations in Orange County, according to an automated message at the Costa Mesa site’s phone number.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are permanently closed,” the repeating message intones. “Please visit our nearest locations in Laguna Hills or Westminster. We look forward to serving you there soon.”

