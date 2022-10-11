NMUSD candidates discuss school safety, pandemic impacts and more at forum

Declining enrollment, parent involvement in public education and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its mandates on students and families provided rich talking points Monday for nine candidates vying for four seats on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Trustees.

A forum hosted by the Harbor Council PTA at Back Bay High School offered an opportunity for Newport Beach and Costa Mesa contenders running for four districted seats in the Nov. 8 election to share about their professional and parenting backgrounds, why they’re seeking office and what they’d focus on in the next four years.

Incumbents Michelle Barto (Area 5) and Ashley Anderson (Area 7) seek second terms and face challengers. Reina Shebesta is squaring off against Barto, while Vicky Rodriguez and Kristen Seaburn are running against Anderson.

Candidates Michelle Barto, Reina Shebesta, Ashley Anderson, Vicky Rodriguez, and Michelle Seaburn, from left, use “yes or no” answer cards to answer questions during a NMUSD candidates forum hosted by the Harbor Council PTA at Back Bay High School on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Seats in areas 2 and 4 are open this election, as trustees Charlene Metoyer and Karen Yelsey have decided not to seek reelection. Candidates Danielle Mills and Michelle Murphy are running in Area 2, while Kristen Valle, Lisa Pearson and Barbara “Barbie” George are competing to represent Area 4.

Only George did not attend Monday’s forum, due to a scheduling conflict, organizers said.

After a round of introductions, moderators from the county’s Fourth District PTA asked a series of questions in a round robin style that allowed all nine participants to speak on multiple subjects.

When asked what motivated them to run for office, Rodriguez, a mom who works as a tax preparer, said she was startled by high drop-out rates in the “minority majority” 7th district.

Michelle Murphy, center, answers a question as Danielle Mills, and Kristen Valle, listen, during a NMUSD candidate forum Monday at Back Bay High School in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I would try to help with tutoring of kids who are not doing well and get mental health for parents and teachers and also help for suicide,” Rodriguez said.

Challenger Seaburn, an executive assistant for the county and mom of a son with special needs, cited learning loss during the pandemic as a major area of focus for her campaign. Anderson, the only candidate to graduate from an NMUSD high school, spoke about the importance of bilingual instruction and improving literacy rates.

Murphy, a parent and nonprofit executive, said she hoped to help reverse a trend of parents leaving the district, or favoring private school and charter options for their children, while challenger and fellow parent Mills said she’d aim to restore the loss of parental rights incurred during the pandemic.

“Since 2020, parents have been kept off of campuses, kept out of classrooms and libraries and out of their students’ school life,” said Mills, a mother of two who volunteers with the Orange County Gun Owners. “I want to make sure that does not happen again.”

School board candidates display cards showing how many school board meetings they’ve attended this year during a NMUSD forum Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Shebesta, a high school counselor, said protection of children’s physical safety and mental health had to be prioritized so kids felt safe coming to school. Pearson, who taught for 10 years, said she hoped to maintain the solid reputation NMUSD schools have achieved.

When asked how they would reconcile their personal beliefs with the roles and responsibilities of a school board member to uphold laws and mandates identified by the state and its education code, responses varied.

Seaburn, Mills and Valle said the district abused its power during the pandemic and should have stood up to pandemic mandates, like school closures and mask wearing, by passing board resolutions and lobbying Sacramento for changes.

Candidates Reina Shebesta and Ashley Anderson answer questions Monday during a Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board forum hosted by the Harbor Council PTA at Back Bay High School. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“If you want to subject your child to something like vaccines and masking and whatever else comes up in this crazy political climate we have, go ahead,” said Valle, a mom and executive assistant who protested COVID-19 precautions in Sacramento. “I would never, ever compromise and vote to take that decision away from the parents.”

Incumbents Anderson and Barto said they swore oaths to uphold the California Constitution. Barto indicated in her remarks that along with passion, a trustee needs to build consensus among and collaborate with colleagues on the board.

“You are one of seven,” she said. “If you can’t come to a solution, then you get nowhere.”

A series of fun and revealing lightning-round questions brought the 2 1/2-hour forum to a close. Harbor Council PTA Vice President and forum coordinator Martha Fluor thanked all who attended.

“We appreciate all candidates and incumbents for stepping up,” Fluor said. “It’s not easy to put yourselves out there, but you did.”

To access a list of candidates and their campaign statements, visit the Orange County Registrar of Voters at ocvote.gov/candidates/candidate-filing-log-with-statements.

