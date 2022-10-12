Led by Huntington Beach couple, dozens walk to bring fresh water wells to Uganda

Those who uphold care ethics might argue that if a situation calls upon a person to respond, they have a moral obligation to do so.

Since their initial visits to Uganda, a Huntington Beach couple has felt the need to respond to help bring fresh water to families in the East African nation.

Gene and Elaine Toth have had the opportunity to observe the customs, and the hardships, for people living in remote villages. More than a decade ago, they decided to raise awareness of — and funds to bring about a solution for — the lack of clean water.

Working with Hope 4 Kids International, the Toths started Walk 4 Water events, which raise money to build fresh water wells. The 13th annual Orange County event, held Saturday at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, brought in more than $40,000.

Orange County-based Walk 4 Water events have resulted in the construction of 39 wells to date. The most recent walk aimed to build wells in the villages of Wihala, Lwamboga Centre, Habuleke and Angarama.

Gene, 76, and Elaine, 73, not only continue to run the event, but they still participate in the 3.5-mile walks.

The 13th annual Walk 4 Water Orange County event took place at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“Sometimes, we think, ‘Oh gosh, should we pass this year,’ and then we’re reminded, how could you tell these people, ‘I’m sorry, no water’s coming for you this year,’” Elaine said. “We probably won’t stop unless we have to, and then hopefully somebody else will take over.”

Gene first went to Uganda with a church group, Elaine said, and when he returned, he shared with her experiences that made her want to get involved. She overcame her own fears, including one of flying, to visit the people they would come to provide assistance to and to befriend.

“When he came home, he told me about the people there, and he just fell in love with them,” Elaine said. “[He told me] how sad it was that they would have to walk for miles to get some safe water, and children were unable to go to school because they were usually the ones that had to go searching for the water.

“As he was telling me about this, I thought, ‘Well, let’s do something,’ and it was actually a major birthday coming up for me, and I said, ‘Let’s have a fundraiser.’ We talked to some people and said, ‘What can we do?’ Then we decided, ‘Well, let’s walk.’”

Registration fees, donations and pledges all contribute toward the goal of bringing the wells to Uganda.

The 13th annual Walk 4 Water Orange County fundraiser aimed to raise money for fresh water wells in four villages in Uganda. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“The walk that we’re doing is to symbolize the daily walk that children and women have to walk, on average, to fetch their water for the day,” Angie Simon, vice president of international development for Hope 4 Kids, said. “It’s usually several miles to a contaminated open pond that they share with animals, and they do that every day.”

Hope 4 Kids is also making efforts to improve education and teach trades to people abroad, which Elaine said provides dignity in the form of self-sufficiency.

Simon added that similar walk-for-water fundraisers have been introduced in 26 other cities. She said that Hope 4 Kids has been involved in Uganda for 20 years, drilling 936 fresh water wells.

“The 936 wells have provided clean water to nearly three million people,” Simon said. “We’re just grateful for Orange County and all of their efforts in coming alongside us to bring lots of clean, safe water to people around the world.”

