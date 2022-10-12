Balboa Boulevard median improvements completed

Work on the Balboa Boulevard medians is officially complete.

The Newport Beach City Council received a notice of completion and accepted that notice Tuesday night as part of its consent calendar. The project cost around $1.5 million, according to city staff.

The cost exceeded by about 4% more than the initial bid due to additional work asked of La Habra contractor Green Giant Landscape, Inc. on the stretch of Balboa Boulevard between 12th Street and Medina Way.

The work included removing the previous medians and old parking meters; modifying existing storm drain infrastructure; constructing new medians and curbs; installing hardscaping and landscaping to reflect the existing aesthetics of the medians between 21st and 12th streets; installing a new irrigation system; repaving the parking lanes; slurry sealing the roadway; and modifying and installing new street signs and pavement striping.

The median improvement project on West Balboa Boulevard is complete. Construction initially began in January and was completed in August. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

This is the last segment of landscape and median improvements along Balboa Boulevard. The other two segments include Pacific Coast Highway to 21st Street and 21st to 12th streets.

The work was prompted by a slate of recommendations from a West Newport Beach Advisory Panel in 2011, according to a city staff report issued last year. Work on the project began in January and was expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but was finished Aug. 15.

City staff noted contractors faced issues with labor and supply shortages.

Contractors are expected to return again next spring to remove the remaining lodge poles installed at some of the median trees and reinstall tree grates that had been removed during construction. The poles are meant to allow the trees to establish their roots.

The median improvement project on West Balboa Boulevard. The project cost roughly $1.5 million. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

