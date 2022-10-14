Newport Beach Film Festival kicks off with ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’
The Newport Beach Film Festival opened again on its home turf this Thursday with a screening of Roku’s “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” a musical biopic for the eponymous Weird Al.
The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson and Quinta Brunson.
“WEIRD” screened at the Regal Edwards Big Newport on Thursday night, after a red carpet event that included the likes of director Eric Appel, Yankovic’s mentor Barry Hanson, also known as Dr. Demento, and actor Tommy O’Brien.
The screening was swiftly followed by a post-screening question and answer panel and an opening night gala held at Fashion Island.
The film festival is screening dozens of films in its eight-day run this fall and will conclude with a screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” the much-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”
The film was traditionally held in April, but organizers made the call to officially move it to October, which is in the middle of awards campaign season for Hollywood.
For more information on the festival’s schedule or to buy tickets to screenings, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.
The last day of the festival is Oct. 20.
