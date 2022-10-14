Newport Beach Film Festival kicks off with ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’

The Newport Beach Film Festival opened again on its home turf this Thursday with a screening of Roku’s “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” a musical biopic for the eponymous Weird Al.

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson and Quinta Brunson.

Director Eric Appel and wife Johanna Parker Appel walk the red carpet along with a subject of the film, Dr. Demento, during the Newport Beach Film Festival’s opening night screening. (Sarahi Apaez)

“WEIRD” screened at the Regal Edwards Big Newport on Thursday night, after a red carpet event that included the likes of director Eric Appel, Yankovic’s mentor Barry Hanson, also known as Dr. Demento, and actor Tommy O’Brien.

The screening was swiftly followed by a post-screening question and answer panel and an opening night gala held at Fashion Island.

The film festival is screening dozens of films in its eight-day run this fall and will conclude with a screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” the much-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

Director of “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” Eric Appel, sits in the Vans world-famous shoe car specifically designed for the film on opening night of the 23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival on Thursday. (Sarahi Apaez)

The film was traditionally held in April, but organizers made the call to officially move it to October, which is in the middle of awards campaign season for Hollywood.

For more information on the festival’s schedule or to buy tickets to screenings, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.

The last day of the festival is Oct. 20.

Audiences gather outside the theater during the Newport Beach Film Festival’s opening night screening of “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” at the Regal Edwards Big Newport on Thursday. (Sarahi Apaez)

