Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue to host its annual Open House Saturday at Station No. 4

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the equipment and procedures used by firefighters assigned to protect lives and property, Saturday is your chance, as Costa Mesa’s fire department hosts a Fire & Rescue Expo and Open House.

Held during Fire Prevention Month, which has a theme of “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape,” the interactive event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station No. 4 Training Center and begins with a parade of fire vehicles from the city’s fire department and California Office of Emergency Services.

Attendees can take part in a fire ground challenge, to see if they can withstand the physical rigors of being a firefighter and watch live fire demonstrations, including crews operating the “jaws of life.”

“We are excited for this year’s event,” Costa Mesa Fire Battalion Chief Chris Coates said Wednesday. “Our personnel have planned several demonstrations where community members will get to observe a team of firefighters working against the clock to protect lives, property and the environment, including the process and coordination of administering CPR.”

Firefighters will also participate in a turnout challenge, where they will be timed on dressing from head to toe in protective fire equipment. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue requires its first responders to fully dress within one minute, or two minutes if they plan to use a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Activities for children and families will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Fire Station No. 4 is located at 2300 Placentia Ave. Parking is free at nearby Estancia High School.

