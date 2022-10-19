Advertisement
Share
News

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue to host its annual Open House Saturday at Station No. 4

A Costa Mesa firefighter demonstrates a "jaws of life" tool at an Open House event in 2018.
A Costa Mesa firefighter demonstrates a “jaws of life” tool at an Open House event in 2018. This year’s expo takes place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station No. 4.
(Courtesy of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 
Share

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the equipment and procedures used by firefighters assigned to protect lives and property, Saturday is your chance, as Costa Mesa’s fire department hosts a Fire & Rescue Expo and Open House.

Held during Fire Prevention Month, which has a theme of “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape,” the interactive event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station No. 4 Training Center and begins with a parade of fire vehicles from the city’s fire department and California Office of Emergency Services.

Attendees can take part in a fire ground challenge, to see if they can withstand the physical rigors of being a firefighter and watch live fire demonstrations, including crews operating the “jaws of life.”

COSTA MESA, CA - June 3: An amount of $2.5 million by the State of California will go to rebuild, remodel, and upgrade Costa Mesa Fire & RescueOs Regional Fire and Rescue Facility at Costa Mesa Fire Station No. 4 on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Costa Mesa, CA. This old training tower will be torn down and rebuilt. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)

News

Costa Mesa city, fire officials welcome $2.5M from state for training center upgrades

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) presented a check Friday to help rebuild and expand a 55-year-old Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue training center into a state-of-the-art regional facility.

“We are excited for this year’s event,” Costa Mesa Fire Battalion Chief Chris Coates said Wednesday. “Our personnel have planned several demonstrations where community members will get to observe a team of firefighters working against the clock to protect lives, property and the environment, including the process and coordination of administering CPR.”

Firefighters will also participate in a turnout challenge, where they will be timed on dressing from head to toe in protective fire equipment. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue requires its first responders to fully dress within one minute, or two minutes if they plan to use a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Activities for children and families will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Fire Station No. 4 is located at 2300 Placentia Ave. Parking is free at nearby Estancia High School.

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue hosts an annual Open House Saturday at Fire Station No. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(Courtesy of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsCosta Mesa
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

More on this Subject

Advertisement