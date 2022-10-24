Advertisement
Power outage in Huntington Beach leaves as many as 15,700 Southern California Edison customers in the dark

Power lines
Southern California Edison officials were unable to confirm whether a transformer was among the equipment damaged Sunday or suggest a cause for the Huntington Beach outage. However, several spans of power lines were brought down, leaving thousands in the dark, utility spokesman David Song said.
(David Butow/ For The Times)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Southern California Edison engineers were looking into the cause of an outage that left as many as 15,700 of its customers without power for hours on Sunday night.

People who heard loud noises in the area of Brookhurst Street and Atlanta Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. told police they thought a vehicle collision had happened, Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said. But when officers responded, they saw no signs of a crash and what appeared to be a blown power transformer.

Southern California Edison officials on Monday were unable to confirm whether a transformer was among the equipment damaged Sunday or suggest a cause for the outage. However, several spans of power lines were brought down, leaving thousands in the dark, utility spokesman David Song said.

Residents reported seeing bright blue flashes in the sky before lights went out. Some said they found electrical lines littering the street in posts to local social media groups. Police had to direct traffic at intersections after stoplights lost power, Carey said.

Electricity was restored to all customers by 1:15 p.m. Monday, Song said.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

