Tesla inks 10-year deal to lease industrial space in Costa Mesa for 2nd O.C. service center

Tesla recently signed a 10-year lease for a 59,487-square-foot warehouse space in Costa Mesa, north of the 405 Freeway, where it plans to open a service center — its eighth location in Orange County.

Michael Hefner, executive vice president for Voit Real Estate Services, confirmed the lease agreement was signed in the last 30 days and is set to begin in mid-2023. The building is currently being occupied by KYOCERA Precision Tools, maker of indexable cutting tools and circuit board drills.

“I believe they’re going to convert the building into a service center,” Hefner said Thursday from his office in Anaheim, indicating the name of the property owner and details of the agreement are confidential.

The amount of the lease agreement for the warehouse space is not being disclosed to the public. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“The term won’t start until the middle of next year,” he said, adding, “The building isn’t vacant yet.”

The amount of the lease agreement is not being disclosed to the public. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker operates seven dealerships in Orange County, including Newport Beach’s Fashion Island, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Buena Park, Brea, Lake Forest and Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa’s dealership, located at 3140 Pullman St., is situated down the street from a service center at 3020 Pullman, the only Tesla service center in the county, according to the Texas-based company’s website.

The Cadillac Avenue facility, situated on a 3-acre lot, will be Tesla’s largest property holding countywide, the Orange County Business Journal reports.

