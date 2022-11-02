Laguna Beach police made child annoyance arrest on Halloween

Laguna Beach police arrested a man on Halloween night on suspicion of attempting to lure a 13-year-old boy into a van by offering candy.

Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, of Lancaster was taken into custody at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday for child annoyance.

Hernandez Stinnett reportedly interacted with the boy during a Halloween block party, according to authorities. The incident took place in the 500 block of Oak Street.

City officials provided pictures of the vehicle alleged to have been involved in the incident on Monday. The images showed a gray Honda Odyssey.

Authorities added that the Laguna Beach police department had received and responded to other calls for service regarding Hernandez Stinnett’s alleged behavior.

The callers had claimed Hernandez Stinnett had been spotted loitering near Laguna Beach High School and that he followed kids home from school.

Laguna Beach police department detectives conducting an investigation ask members of the public with additional information about or who have had contact with Hernandez Stinnett to contact Cpl. Fred Yeilding. He can be reached at fyeilding@lagunabeachcity.net or by calling (949) 464-6687.

Jail records show Hernandez Stinnett was released on Wednesday morning.

Authorities plan to submit the charge of child annoyance to the Orange County district attorney’s office for review, Laguna Beach police said in an update provided Wednesday evening.

