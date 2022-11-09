Heroes Hall Museum to break ground on new Serenity Walk for veterans Saturday

Those wishing to honor members of the military who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation may do so Saturday at Costa Mesa’s O.C. fairgrounds when the Heroes Hall Museum hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a performance by the All-American Boys Choir and a viewing of the museum’s current exhibit, “Armed Only with a Camera: World War II Photography of Stanley Troutman,” on display through next September.

The new exhibit “Armed Only with a Camera: World War II Photography of Stanley Troutman,” is on display at the Heroes Hall Museum through September 2023. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Attendees may also participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new outdoor installation that aims to provide a place of calm and healing for veterans, their families and the wider community.

A new Serenity Walk will feature a winding pathway with benches, lighting and shade trees just east of the site’s Pacific Amphitheater near the museum. Slated for completion next year, the space will include landscaping and special plantings intended to honor Purple Heart recipients.

A rendering of a “Serenity Walk” that will be built outside the Heroes Hall Museum on Costa Mesa’s O.C. fairgrounds in 2023. (Courtesy of OC Fair & Event Center)

OC Fair & Event Center board members in May approved spending $500,000 for the project, accepting a $100,000 contribution from members of the nonprofit Heroes Hall Foundation to expedite the work.

Foundation President Nick Berardino, who served as a machine gunner for the Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, said with more veterans dying every day, including by suicide, time was of the essence.

“About 2.7 million served in Vietnam, and now there’s only 600,000 of us left,” Berardino said Tuesday. “We can’t wait. That’s why I’ve pushed so hard.”

Nick Berardino shows where the new Serenity Walk for veterans will be completed at the Heroes Hall Museum on the O.C. fairgrounds. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The partnership allows for the construction of 11 pillars with nine additional monument plaques that pay tribute to Orange County veterans who’ve been recognized for special acts of service.

Carol Singleton, who oversees programs at Heroes Hall, said the introduction of the Serenity Walk fits nicely with this year’s celebration and its focus on healing.

“Since its opening in 2017, Heroes Hall Museum has become a place where veterans and their families feel safe to share their experiences and in doing so start on a path toward peace,” she said.

“Many combat veterans continue to fight an internal battle long after their military service has ended, so it is important that we come together as a community to show our appreciation for their sacrifice.”

Berardino, who’s open about having sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, said he hopes the new area will be a comfort to those who still vividly recall their fallen brothers and sisters and the many perils they faced together.

“People who are suffering from memories that are horrifying and seared into their brains are seeking peace, and we need to provide opportunities for that,” he said. “This is an opportunity for that.”

Heroes Hall Museum on the O.C. fairgrounds will offer a Veterans Day ceremony and the groundbreaking for its new Serenity Walk on Saturday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Heroes Hall is located at 88 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa. Admission is free.

