Motorcyclist who died in 405 Freeway crash ID’d as 37-year-old Costa Mesa resident

Richard Mendoza collided with a Caltrans vehicle on the 405 Freeway Thursday in Seal Beach, CHP reported.
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 
A motorcyclist who died on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach after colliding with a Caltrans vehicle early Thursday morning has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of Costa Mesa, officials reported Friday.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which took place shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard, according to City News Service.

A motorcyclist — whom Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said was identified by the county coroner’s office as Richard Mendoza — was traveling north on the 405 before sunrise, the same time as a Caltrans truck, when it collided with the vehicle.

Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene, CNS reported Thursday. CHP officers did not know what exactly may have caused the motorcycle to crash into the vehicle and told the news service the incident was still under investigation.

Coroner’s officials notified Mendoza’s next of kin, who said Mendoza identified as female, according to Braun.

The Caltrans vehicle, a 2017 Ford F650 described as an attenuator truck, is a safety vehicle outfitted with cushions typically placed at road construction sites as crash barriers designed to protect motorists and workers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have more information is asked to call CHP’s Westminster Area office at (714) 892-4426 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

