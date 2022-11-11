Sally’s Fund to provide services to individuals with disabilities

Sally’s Fund, an organization dedicated to providing affordable transportation for Laguna Beach seniors, has plans to expand its services to assist the community’s disabled individuals.

Representatives for the local nonprofit group announced Sally’s Fund had received a grant from the Orange County Transportation Authority through the Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Disabled grant program.

A total of $2.75 million was awarded to local groups by OCTA. Sally’s Fund received $61,350 to cover additional training for its drivers, plus expanded community outreach and administrative needs to enhance the nonprofit’s capabilities.

“Our goal is to eliminate the barriers that may prevent people living with disabling conditions from reaching their personal goals of independence,” Rachael Berger, the executive director for Sally’s Fund, said in a statement. “We provide a level of comfort and security, so a person can confidently accomplish essential, everyday tasks like going to the dentist or Target or the bank.”

Sally’s Fund has four vehicles in its fleet, and it recently took measures to make them more environmentally friendly. Grant money from the South Coast Air Quality Management District allowed the group to add a low-emissions vehicle in April.

Among the services provided by Sally’s Fund, which started in 1982, the nonprofit has given escorted rides to seniors to appointments, including medical visits, within 30 miles of Laguna Beach. The organization also gets Laguna Beach’s elder residents around town for daily tasks such as grocery shopping.

In preparation to work with a new class of ridership, Sally’s Fund drivers will receive training from the Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled in Anaheim. The center helps organizations working with the disabled to bring about attainable levels of independence for their clients.

Through August, Sally’s Fund officials said they have provided 2,437 rides this year.

Laguna Beach residents interested in receiving services from Sally’s Fund can call (949) 499-4100.

