Body found near Costa Mesa apartment complex

A passerby found one person dead outside of an apartment building in Costa Mesa Monday afternoon, police said.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A resident reported finding the body at a complex near Hamilton and Thurin streets at 12:44 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Stephanie Selinske said. Investigators did not immediately find evidence of foul play.

Further information about the person’s identity or cause of death was not immediately released. The area the body was found in was roped off by yellow tape as police conducted an investigation.

Eric Licas

