Laguna Beach names Gavin Curran assistant city manager

Laguna Beach plans to appoint Gavin Curran as its next assistant city manager, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Curran, who had served as director of administrative services for the city since 2017, will also be named chief financial officer of Laguna Beach. The promotion is expected to be finalized Dec. 12.

The action comes following the departure of Assistant City Manager Ken Domer, whom the city announced via its newsletter last week is leaving to become the city manager of La Verne.

“Over his 18-year career with the city of Laguna Beach, Gavin has proven an outstanding ability to lead projects, build consensus and navigate the unique complexities and opportunities at the city,” City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we introduce greater efficiencies into ongoing city operations, streamline and enhance our delivery of services to the community, and devote time and resources to employee wellness, growth and development.”

Curran’s experience has included overseeing the city’s budget and information technology.

The city plans to begin recruiting immediately for a director of financial services and information technology, a new title introduced with Curran being elevated from the position of director of administrative services.

Michael Litschi will be appointed the director of transit and community services for Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)

Additional internal changes for Laguna Beach will see the creation of a transit and community services department.

Michael Litschi, a deputy director of public works for the city, will head the department, assuming the title of director of transit and community services. Litschi, who had focused on parking, transit and recreation issues, will see his responsibilities grow to include oversight of cultural arts programs and the expansion of community services as it relates to the St. Catherine of Siena school site.

The city agreed to purchase the closed school from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange for $23 million in August.

Aggie Nesh is also being promoted — from manager to director of human resources and risk management.

Aggie Nesh is being promoted to director of human resources and risk management for Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)

“I am proud to be a member of the Laguna Beach executive team,” said Nesh, who was honored as an HR Leader of Distinction by the Orange County Business Journal this year. “I look forward to continuing implementation of our workforce initiatives to drive inclusivity, attract best-in-class talent and foster a culture of high performance and learning.

“The human resources department is committed to creating a meaningful and positive work experience where all our employees can thrive.”

The title changes and salary schedules are expected to come before the Laguna Beach City Council as part of the budget update in February.

