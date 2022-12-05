Corona del Mar turns into winter wonderland for 43rd annual Christmas Walk

It may not snow in Newport Beach, but there was no shortage of reindeer waltzing and jingle bells ringing on Sunday as the 43rd annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk took place.

People walk along and listen to Christmas carols from the Oasis Ukulele group during the annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk in the Corona del Mar Village along Pacific Coast Highway. (James Carbone)

Hundreds turned out in the flowered streets of Corona del Mar to celebrate the holidays early. With picture opportunities lining the street and live entertainment playing, the village was bustling. Carolers sang and stilt-walkers passed as the walk kicked off at around 11 a.m. and continued throughout the afternoon.

The free event featured beer and wine gardens for adults, activities for kids and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Nearby merchants and restaurants offered discounts and special promotions.

Performers from “Circus Joy” walk on stilts as they take part in the annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk in the Corona del Mar Village. (James Carbone)

The event, run by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, typically brings around 5,000 visitors annually. The chamber noted that it benefits Toys for Tots.

George Valentino Posey, of Newport Beach, dressed in his holiday attire during the annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk. (James Carbone)

