Corona del Mar turns into winter wonderland for 43rd annual Christmas Walk
It may not snow in Newport Beach, but there was no shortage of reindeer waltzing and jingle bells ringing on Sunday as the 43rd annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk took place.
Hundreds turned out in the flowered streets of Corona del Mar to celebrate the holidays early. With picture opportunities lining the street and live entertainment playing, the village was bustling. Carolers sang and stilt-walkers passed as the walk kicked off at around 11 a.m. and continued throughout the afternoon.
The free event featured beer and wine gardens for adults, activities for kids and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Nearby merchants and restaurants offered discounts and special promotions.
The event, run by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, typically brings around 5,000 visitors annually. The chamber noted that it benefits Toys for Tots.
